Instagram launches Yours to Make campaign

Instagram has launched a new global branding campaign called Yours to Make. It highlights the benefits of community building in the app. And it helps connect people with shared interests and trends.

“Yours to Make showcases how you can explore who you are with Instagram. For young people, identity isn’t defined, it’s something that’s constantly explored. Whether that means connecting more deeply with the people that matter to you, discovering and experimenting with new interests, or sharing your perspective, however work in progress it may be,” says Instagram.

“32% of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse […] Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression. This reaction was unprompted and consistent across all groups,” reported The Wall Street Journal in its Facebook Files expose.

The findings investigated studies conducted or commissioned by Facebook these last three years. Another study found that among teens with suicidal thoughts, 13% of British and 6% of American users got the idea from Instagram.

While the purpose is to connect people from various communities, it has a dark side to it. And the promo clip seems to reflect this. It underlines the challenge Facebook faces, as it keeps up with new trends and the latest youth happenings.

TikTok has gained traction. Snapchat has established its own niche in social media. All of these amid Facebook’s efforts to crush the competition. TikTok and Snapchat have more community connections than Facebook’s arsenal of apps.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have more users. Yet, these have limited credibility. Instagram once has been stripped off its originality after the Facebook takeover.

Snapchat has far better AR Lenses, even though Facebook has more resources to trump the competition. TikTok is the leader in viral trends. And Instagram trails behind, copying whatever TikTok has to offer.

Facebook has yet to show a cultural element that will surpass its rivals.

Instagram says Yours to Make is a celebration of the good that can come from connecting with communities and interests on Instagram.

The Yours to Make campaign is now live in the US and UK. It reach more regions later this year.

