Instagram launches new tagging feature for behind-the-scene creators

Sometimes people do not get credit for what originally belongs to them. When a video goes viral, people do not often know the brain behind it. To ensure such people do not go unnoticed, Instagram has launched a new tag type. The new tag type enables creators to tag collaborators and influencers within their images.

The tags will be based on what they have contributed as against a product or username. This new style will ensure that self-designated profile category of collaborators and influencers are displayed within the tag itself.

New creators will be able to tag other creatives within an image. This will provide direct credit for individuals or groups that have played a role in the creation of the post. This will serve as a big boost when it comes to giving credit and exposing those who have been working relentlessly behind the scene.

In a short blog post, Instagram explained that:

“As creators collaborate, inspire each other and drive culture forward on Instagram, proper crediting has never been more important. This is especially crucial for marginalized and underrepresented creators and collaborators whose contributions are often behind the scenes.”

This is the first time Instagram is doing this, and will soothe the nerves of some black creators who feel left out when it comes to recognition. While more can still be done to recognize such collaborators, tagging them is a step in the right direction.

“Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. For many Black and underrepresented creators, crediting is an entryway to building a sustainable career as a creator, while combating cultural appropriation and ensuring the world knows who is driving culture.”

Here is how to use Instagram’s new Tags:

Open the Instagram app and tap the (+) in the top right corner

– Create a new Post and tap Next

– Make any creative edits then tap Next

– After writing a caption, tap Tag People

– Select Add Tag and search and select your contributors

– Tap Show Profile Category to display the creator category

– Tap Done

– Once you’ve added any additional tags and details, tap Share

More credit is what it needed for creators, and this solves it in a lot of ways. The most important thins to note is that everyone will get due credit for their efforts.

