Instagram launches new security features to help secure your account

Share the joy













Image Credit: Instagram

Instagram has launched a new security feature that walks you through the process of keeping your account secure. Instagram calls it ‘Security Checkup;’ the feature will guide you through the process of securing your account if you suspect that someone has hacked it.

Among some of the things the feature will help you do are, checking login activity, reviewing your profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as phone number or email.

“Security Checkup is another way that we are working to keep Instagram accounts as secure as we can,” Instagram said in a blog post.

The new Security Checkup feature is however, not a replacement for other measures already put in place by Instagram to help secure your account. The Facebook-owned app reiterated the need for users to secure their accounts with its 2FA feature, updating your phone number and email, and reporting questionable content and content among others.

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will let you choose to receive 2FA codes on WhatsApp. The feature was spotted and reported by Alessandro Peluzzi, a reputable tech blogger with inside info on yet-to-be released features.

When or if launched, the feature will allow you to receive your 2-factor notification on WhatsApp messenger or WhatsApp Business. Peluzzi took to his Twitter page to announce the upcoming feature, and also posted a screenshot to support his claim.

From the screenshot in Peluzzi’s tweet, you will be able to choose WhatsApp if you enable SMS first. You can, however, choose to enable the 2FA option if you feel unsafe and uncomfortable with the SMS option.

The future is still being developed, and probably still in its early stage—and hopefully it makes it to a proper launch in the very near future. The WhatsApp 2FA option will be available to both Android and iOS users when is finally launched.

People are constantly losing their accounts to hackers these days, and adding an additional means of receiving the 2FA code will solve some of these issues.

Google had earlier announced that all users will be enrolled in its 2FA by default. Two-factor authentication also known as 2FA, is a more secure way of logging in to your account without the need for a password. You will receive a prompt on your smartphone to verify or authenticate that an attempt to login with your Google account is legitimate.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

