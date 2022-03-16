Instagram Launches New Moderator Option for IG Live Streams

Share the joy

Instagram has added more options for you to manage your live broadcasts in the app. It now has a new livestream moderator option. It allows users to assign or choose a moderator in a stream.

As you can see in the images above, Instagram streamers can now assign a moderator. It gives the moderator the ability to report comments or remarks. It drops viewers from a stream and stop or turn off comments for a particular viewer.

The option gives you a new means to control the flow of content in a stream. It also addresses concerns with unfitting conduct during Instagram Live sessions.

Like other livestreaming options, this one has seen its fair share of alarming events. An example of a high-profile case of livestream harassment on Instagram had Pakistani actress Hania Amir leaving in tears after she was distraught over inappropriate comments during an Instagram Live session.

Livestream moderation is innately posing difficulties. It’s happening in real time. Some people take advantage of this. They know that they can go unscathed with harmful, harassing, and hostile behavior, particularly on larger streams.

The addition of live moderation that Instagram has been developing over these past few months, will be of great help. It should give us extra security for Instagram Live streams. And it makes it more convenient to manage broadcasts.

Take note that TikTok added a similar option in July last year.

If you are a creator, you can add a moderator through the menu icon in the comment bar. In this, you can look for a particular user, or pick a user from a suggested list by Instagram.

