Instagram launches new DM updates

Share the joy

Instagram has launched some new DM features, including message editing and pinned chats. These are key additions and part of Meta’s plans to encourage messaging on the platform.

“Today, we are excited to announce a number of new DM features to help you better connect with friends, making your messaging experience more flexible and enjoyable. People connect daily on Instagram through posts and stories, but especially privately through messaging, so we’re excited to be bringing these new messaging features to Instagram,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.

Message Editing:

Instagram is adding message editing, which will enable you to update your DM for up to 15 minutes after sending it. The feature is similar to one launched sometimes last year by WhatsApp.

Pinned Chats:

Instagram has also rolled out a new update that allows you to pin up to three chats at the top of your DM inbox. With this, you can easily access your most important discussions.

Switch on Read Receipt:

Instagram has also added the ability to switch on read receipts for either all DM chats or specific threads. The company has also added new themes to customize your engagement.

Save your favorite stickers;

Users can now save their favorite stickers in the app, which will keep them at the top of the sticker tray. This will make it easier to add them to your DMs.

In other news, Instagram has added a new DM filter, which will help creators filter messages to only allow direct messages from people they follow.

The new “People you follow” option, which has now been added, will enable you to prioritize DMs from only the profiles that you have chosen to follow.

Here is how Instagram chief Adam Mosseri explained it:

“We’re adding a filter for people you follow because maybe you DM a lot of people you don’t follow yet, negotiating deals, and figuring out collaborations. But sometimes you just want to focus the experience on people you know in order to make the experience a bit safer and more positive.”

This new update could come in very handy for people who receive a lot of DMs. This will ensure that they do not miss any messages from the people they follow or consider a priority.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

