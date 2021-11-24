Instagram launches longer videos in Stories

Share the joy













Instagram has officially launched a live test of 60-second videos in Stories. With this, longer video clips will no longer be cut into 15-second segments. This is commendable because creators on TikTok can upload 3-minute-long video clips.

Reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi posted a new screenshot of the update on his Twitter page last October. The feature is now being displayed live for some users in the live environment.

Confirming the availability of the feature to users, Instagram per Social Media Today, said the feature came “highly requested” by its community.

“The ability to create longer Stories posts comes highly requested by our community. We’re excited to be testing 60-second Stories so that people can create and view Stories with fewer interruptions.”

The option is currently being tested by a handful of users. A successful test should lead to a wider roll out in no time. Hopefully we can all start posting longer videos to our Stories very soon.

#Instagram is rolling out the longer stories (up to 60 seconds) feature to some users 👀 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 22, 2021

Longer videos mean creators can now tell their stories with more time on their hands. This does not hinder creativity—and as a matter of fact, encourages it.

In July, Instagram expanded Reels—creators can now upload up to 60 seconds clips on the platform. Instagram took to its Twitter page to announce the update, which could excite not a few users—though the announcement did not come as a surprise.

Instagram first extended Reels to 30 seconds; up from 15 seconds in 2020. Though, TikTok currently allows users to upload up to 3 minutes long videos on its platform, Reels’ 60 seconds long video is not a bad start at trying to encourage engagement on its platform.

While the 60 seconds upgrade is some 2 minutes shy from what its biggest rival TikTok offers now, the expansion still offers creators more opportunity to let loose their creative potential.

In 2020, Instagram rolled out new insights for Reels, which will further endear the feature to the hearts of creators and brands. The new addition, which lives within the Professional Dashboard, will provide essential data and insights to brands and creators about their content.

TikTok already has a similar tool; and adding this to Reels will provide detailed analytical data to help analyze how well your reels are doing in terms of reach. Until now, Instagram creators could only access publicly available metrics such as views, likes or comments on Reels.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

