Instagram launches Account Status

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will let you know when your account is at the risk of being disabled. ‘Account Status,’ according to Instagram, is a “one-stop shop to see what’s going on with your account.”

It is like an appeal feature—you can appeal the removal of your post within the app. you can do this by selecting the “Request a Review” option within the tool.

Instagram plans to add more information to this feature. This will give users an understanding of how their content distributes across the app. The company will unveil more information about the two new tools soon.

You can check it out when you go to Settings, click on ‘Account’ and then ‘Account Status.’ The tool is already rolling out and is probably available for every user.

New Notification Feature on the way

A new in-app notification feature is in the trial stage. The new notification feature will appear directly in your activity feed. The purpose of the notification feature is to alert you when there is an outage. Instagram, however, notes that notification will only come when you need answers or are looking for solutions.

This is coming on the heels of the recent outage Facebook and its sister apps had last week.

“Through conversations with our community and extensive research, we know how confusing it can be when temporary issues happen on Instagram. When they impact engagement or distribution, we also know that it can lead people to think that the problems are unique to them, based on what they post. That lack of clarity can be frustrating, which is why we want it to be easier to understand what’s going on, directly from us,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram is running the test in the US in the next couple of months. The notification feature is perhaps, the right thing to do. It will calm users when there is an outage or when the fails to load.

While the last outage lasted, millions of people across the globe were anxious to know what exactly was the cause as they could not access their accounts. The outage, which also affected Instagram, was not the first of its kind, but could as well be regarded as the biggest in the history of Facebook at the time.

