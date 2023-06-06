Instagram is working on the ability to generate custom stickers with AI

Share the joy

All the social media platforms seem sold on artificial intelligence. Instagram, according to a new leak is working on the ability to generate stickers using AI.

According to a screenshot posted by Alessandro Paluzzi, the social media giant wants to add a new functionality that allows users to create customs stickers with the use of AI.

The stickers will be accessible for use by everyone, while Meta, the parent company, may use your phrases to improve the sticker experience. When you send a sticker, people in the chat will be able to see your prompt.

You can get started by telling AI what you want to create and relax while it goes on to do what you want. Among others, Instagram’s AI will be able to create stickers based on your current mood.

#Instagram keeps working on AI stickers 👀



ℹ️ People in the chat will see your prompt if you send the sticker.

ℹ️ AI stickers may be reused by others and #Meta may use your phrases to improve the sticker experience pic.twitter.com/RftcatFvBa — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

Still on Instagram, the company has updated its comment section with a new feature that allows you to post GIFs. The announcement was made in a Broadcast Channels chat by Adam Mosseri held with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mosseri, in the chat announced that you can now post GIFs in Instagram comments. Depending on the way you see this new update, this could either get you upset or excited; but does it really change anything?

You can now search and share Giphy GIFs in the comment stream, which provides another way to reply to an Instagram post. The update is now available on the Instagram app, and accessible to all users.

In April, Instagram rolled out a new update that allows you to up to five links in your IG bio. This update will give users more avenue in terms of driving traffic, which has been in hot demand for a while.

“The update will make it easier for creators and other users to highlight their passions, bring awareness to causes they care about, promote brands they love, showcase their personal business, and more,” Instagram said.

After posting or adding a link, your Instagram profile bio will now display how many links you have left, via linking profile. When users tap on it, they will then get a Linktree-like overview of the various link options that you have enabled.

To add multiple links to your IG profile, simply head to ‘Edit profile’ > ‘Links’ > ‘Add external link’. From there, you can then drag and drop to order your links as you’d like them to appear in the app.

