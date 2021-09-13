Instagram is working on ‘select broadcast audience’ feature

Share the joy













Instagram operates in a market that is heavily competitive. With TikTok and Snapchat breathing down its neck, it is only normal for the platform to keep its users happy. A new feature that could help soothe the nerves of creators and brands is reportedly being tested. The feature, which was spotted by Matt Navarra, will let you livestream to a select audience.

In a screenshot posted by Matt, Instagram is giving you two options—broadcast to a public or practice audience. The ‘practice’ audience will let you practice going live with yourself or with others. It is just like a rehearsal of before going live—when you are done testing, you can then go live to the public.

Adding a practice option is a good one—especially for newbies who may need to have a second look before going live. It gives you the chance to put things right before going live.

No hint on when this will be available for everyone; and of course, no official statement yet. Just to add too, there is no saying if this feature will hit a global roll out anytime soon—it is up to Instagram anyway.

Instagram is testing a select broadcast audience feature for livestreams pic.twitter.com/5gTi3WIAC1 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 13, 2021

Following in the footsteps of Close Friends; a feature launched in 2018, Instagram is reportedly testing “Favorites.” Like Close Friends, Favorites is a feature that lets you prioritize who gets atop your feeds first.

The test was uncovered by reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi who posted a screenshot of the feature on Twitter. From the screenshot [not confirmed yet], you will be able to add your favorite accounts to the list.

That means accounts that you have added to the Favorite list will have their posts atop your feed—ahead of others. Instagram will also suggest accounts that you can add to the list.

The test has not been confirmed yet, but this is one feature I would love to have. It will be interesting to be able to read posts from accounts that matter to me the most. With Favorites, a lot of people could avoid wasting their time going through a sea of posts before getting to the ones they like the most.

In 2018, Instagram launched Close Friends;’ feature that lets you share your stories with select group of friends. The tests commenced in June 2017, and was then referred to as ‘Favorite.’

Close Friends lets you choose a group of your favorite friends from your lists of followers while shutting others out from accessing your shared stories. You and your select group of friends will be able to share more close and private stories within the Close Friends feature.

