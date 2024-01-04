Instagram is working on Public Collections feature

Share the joy

Instagram is still working on the Collections feature, as dependable reverse engineer @alex193a reports. You can share collections of posts on your profile using the Collections feature, which may give your followers a better idea of the kinds of things that interest you the most.

Your Instagram profile would enable you to access Instagram’s public collections feature, which any visitor could then view within the app.

It could be a useful tool when it comes to showing off some of your major interests, such as movies, songs, and more. This information may provide visitors with more insight as to whether to follow your account or not.

Instagram’s new Collections feature is an extension of the collaborative Collections feature that was launched sometime in March. The feature enables users to kick off a private discussion based on a post.

Last month, Instagram launched a new way to stop creepers from expanding images on your profile. With this, it will be difficult for people who view your profile to enlarge your image once the feature is activated.

You can now turn off profile image expansion in your Instagram profile settings, thanks to a new feature that Matt Navarra shared in a thread. Using this tool could be an additional layer of protection for your account against users who might try to view your profile picture.

Why is this important? The fact that people could use your profile pictures for things that are not legal is one of several reasons to switch off image expansion. Online impersonation is on the rise, and one way to curb it is to prevent image expansion.

In other news, Instagram users can now download publicly posted reels in the app. It has been a couple of months since the option to download public reels was launched for US users.

Reels that are publicly posted will automatically be downloadable, but creators have the option to disable this if they would rather that no one steal their footage.

To download a public reel, a creator would have enabled the feature. To know whether a reel is available for download, you will see a new “Download” option in the “Share” display section.

All downloaded Reels images will have an Instagram logo as well as the creator’s IG overlaid on the clip.

The rationale behind this is fairly clear: it will prevent spamming and promote reels, particularly on TikTok, where I imagine some of these clips will eventually appear.

