Instagram is working on chronological feed

Image Credit: CNBC

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the company is working on chronological feed. Adam confirmed this while testifying before a Senate panel over the harms to young people using the app.

“We believe in more transparency and accountability and we believe in more control. That’s why we’re currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year,” said Mosseri per TechCrunch.

On when the chronological feed feature would roll out, Mosseri had this to say: “I wish I had a specific month to tell you right now, but right now we’re targeting the first quarter of next year.”

Instagram switched to an algorithmic feed in 2016; an action that was criticized by many. Though, this was the norm at the time, many users preferred the chronological feed, and did not relent in their demands for a switch back.

Mosseri has said under oath that the chronological feed will return; hopefully this is enough to calm frayed nerves.

In 2020, popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot on her Twitter page. The screenshot showed that Instagram was testing a new feature called “Latest Post.” The feature, which looks very much like Chronological feed, was spotted by Jane.

The feature I must confess looks like the much-desired Chronological feed. The differences are not much, but Instagram users would not mind having this feature since it looks very much the same and performs similar function.

Instagram continues to take steps to ensure the safety of everyone—teens especially. The Meta-owned photo-sharing app has rolled out several new features to make its app safer for teens. This is coming ahead of Adam Mosseri’s Senate testimony this week.

Prominent among the new measures is “Take a Break;” a feature that will encourage you to take a break and to set reminders for the future. Teens will be notified to set reminders to make sure they are aware of the new feature. They will also see expert-backed tips to help them “reflect and reset,” Engadget reports.

The feature, which is expected to roll out in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia imminently, will make the platform a safe place for teens. Instagram will be rolling out tools for parents and guardians in March. These tools will give them a way to view how much time their kids are spending on the app and to set time limits.

Teens will have the option to notify their parents if they report someone. The tools will also serve to inform the adults in their life of the need to talk about issues.

