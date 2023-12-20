Instagram is working on animated emojis for DM

Share the joy

Instagram is reportedly working on animated emojis for DM. When launched, animated emojis could make direct messages more interesting and appealing to users.

Reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Pelluzi shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature on Twitter. The feature looks a bit laggy at the moment, but that is expected considering that it is still a test.

It goes without saying that you will be able to use animated emojis within messages, and not just when sending them without texts.

The test has not been officially confirmed by Instagram yet, but it would not be a bad addition if it eventually makes it to a global launch.

#Instagram is working on animated emojis for DMs 👀 pic.twitter.com/6RjI9FMRn7 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 20, 2023

In related news, Instagram has updated its comment section with a new feature that allows you to post GIFs.

Mosseri, in the chat, announced that you can now post GIFs in Instagram comments. Depending on the way you see this new update, it could either get you upset or excited, but does it really change anything?

You can now search for and share Giphy GIFs in the comment stream, which provides another way to reply to an Instagram post. The update is now available on the Instagram app and accessible to all users.

In other news, Instagram is reportedly working on its own generative AI. Generative AI, also known as ChatGPT, has taken social media by storm, and the Meta-owned app does not want to be caught napping.

According to reliable @alex193a, social media is working on the ability to generate custom stickers using AI. With this feature, you will be able to create your own stickers. This will be made possible when you enter a phrase, which will then generate custom stickers using generative AI.

This is probably for a future release, with the exact date not known. That said, it would be nice to have a feature that helps you generate custom stickers on Instagram.

Instagram wants to make it even more difficult for spammers to succeed. The social media platform is making it more difficult for people you do not follow to spam you with unwanted DM requests.

The new feature that is being introduced will limit DM requests to just texts. Going forward, people you do not follow will only have access to send one-message invites before they can start chatting with you.

