Instagram is working on a nudity detection and protection feature

Instagram is testing a nudity detection and protection feature. The feature was uncovered by reliable app engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. The feature will cover photos that may contain nudity on Instagram.

Instagram, according to a message on the screenshot posted by Paluzzi, will not have access to the nude photos. The nude photos will remain covered as long as you choose not to view them.

Users will have control over the feature, but can turn it on/off at will—depending on what they choose to do.

Instagram has however, confirmed the test to The Verge, but adds that it is still in the development stage. “We’re working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people’s privacy, while giving them control over the messages they receive,” Meta spokesperson Liz Fernandez said per The Verge.

ℹ️ Technology on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram CAN'T access photos. pic.twitter.com/iA4wO89DFd — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 19, 2022

Meta is expanding access to its end-to-end encryption feature, which will give opportunities to more users. The social media giant is now testing its E2E feature on Instagram; specifically on IG Direct chats.

Per app researcher Salman Memon, some users are now able to see new pop-up alert that allows them to switch on E2E in their Instagram chats. Memon posted a screenshot showing the new pop-up alert, with little information from Instagram explaining that “not all chat features are available yet…”

Last year, Meta announced that is unlikely to turn on E2EE by default until 2023. Meta’s head of safety Antigone Davis said the delay has to do with user safety. Davis said Meta wants to ensure that E2EE does not interfere with the platform’s ability to help curb criminal activities.

Once the encryption feature becomes available by default, Davis said that Meta will “use a combination of non-encrypted data across our apps, account information and reports from users” to help keep them safe, all while “assisting public safety efforts.”

Facebook’s stand contradicts what the company said earlier. According to Facebook, the plan was to roll out E2EE by default in 2022.

Still on security and privacy, last year, Facebook announced the shutting down of its Face Recognition feature. The company made this known earlier in a blog post.

Facebook will also stop using facial recognition algorithms to tag people in photographs and videos as part of the coming change. It will delete the facial recognition templates that it uses for identification.

