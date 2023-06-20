Instagram is working on a new feature that allows you to create audio notes

Share the joy

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on the ability to create audio notes. Recorded notes, according to a new screenshot of the upcoming feature, can then be shared with your close contacts on Instagram.

A button that allows you to record an audio note will be added. To create an audio note, simply press and hold down the button, and start recording. When done, recorded note can then be shared with your close friends on Instagram.

The note is an additional option if you want to leave a message for a close friend on Instagram. You will also be able to delete your audio note if you no longer want to send it to your contact.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create audio 🎙️ notes 👀 pic.twitter.com/u4YcPDRJ4x — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 20, 2023

Lately, Instagram has been working on a lot of features to improve the app, especially against the face of competition in the market. Like other tests being worked on by the company, the ability to create audio note remains a test, and may or may not make it to a global release.

Instagram is cooking a lot of features these days; and the latest one as reported by @hammodoh1 might be of interest to a lot of Reels users. According to the reverse engineer, the app is testing the ability to share Reels to your close friends on the platform.

Besides making Reels more accessible to your contacts, the new feature if launched, will serve as a more direct way of engaging people on Instagram. Of course, it is a test, but if launched, could be a game changer for some creators who would love to send their content to some of their close friends on the app.

It will also allow you to share your Reels to a targeted audience, which is great for marketing purposes. For now, it is what it is; a test, and may or may not see the limelight.

In other news, Instagram is about to launch a set of new Reels tools to make video editing on its platform easier for creators. The social media giant has reportedly been working on some editing tools, seems set to roll them all out.

According to Lindsey Gamble, editing tools like Speed, Split and Replace will soon be launched by Instagram. In a new workshop the company held in India, Instagram made it public that it is set to launch some editing tools.

