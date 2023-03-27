Instagram is working on a feature that lets you reply to a user’s bio

Share the joy

Instagram is reportedly working on the ability to reply to a user’s bio. The test was uncovered by reliable leaker and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi in a Twitter post on Monday.

Not a particularly big feature, but one that will be useful in terms of engagement and keeping users engaged in the app. It also means Instagram users will have to give it all it takes in terms of making their bio attractive and more engaging.

Perhaps, I should also add that it is going to serve as a faster way of starting up a conversation. That said, the feature remains a test, and even more unconfirmed by Instagram.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to a user's bio 👀 pic.twitter.com/evjgH98AZU — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 27, 2023

In other stories, Meta recently announced a new broadcast chat feature called “Channels” on Instagram. Channels lets creators share public, one-to-many messages directly to their followers which keeps them engaged. The new feature supports text, images, polls, reactions and more. The feature was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg using his own broadcast channel.

Channels is being tested with select creators in the US, but Instagram plans to expand the feature in the next couple of months. With Channels, creators can keep their followers updated and see behind-the-scenes moments. While creators can post on Channels, followers are only limited to reacting to content and participating in polls.

Instagram plans to add a couple of more feature to Channels in the coming months. Some of the channels being planned include the ability to bring another creator into the channel to chat on upcoming collabs and collect questions for an AMA via question prompts.

Channels offers creators new way to keep their followers updated within the Instagram app. Previously, creators have had to keep their followers updated by sharing stories. The new feature, however, now allows them to engage with their followers directly, and get feedback on certain things and promote their content.

Upon gaining access to channels, you can start one from your Instagram inbox. After sending your first message, your followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. When your channel goes live, you can also encourage your followers to join using the “join channel” sticker in Stories. Soon, creators on Instagram will be able to pin their channel to their profile to make it easily accessible.

