Instagram is testing timers in Stories to boost engagement

Instagram is reportedly testing timers in Stories—a feature that lets you know how long a story has left until it disappears. This, according to a screenshot posted by Instagram user Kyle Harris and shared by social media commentator Matt Navarra, will help to boost engagement.

Beneath each Stories bubble, you will find how long each Story has left until it disappears. The countdown of course, starts from 24 HRS, which is the maximum for every Instagram Story.

@MattNavarra have you been seeing this on IG? Stories showing how long you have left to view them. pic.twitter.com/2m70pLcRou — Kyle Harris (@itskyleharris) December 8, 2020

This new effort could encourage engagement as users may want to quickly view stories before they are erased. The timestamp seems to be a smart move because people are more likely to want to view stories if they know it will be taken off soon.

For now it is just what it is—a test that may or may not make it to a global roll out. I guess we will just have to keep our fingers crossed and wait for an official confirmation from Instagram. Only a limited number of people have access to the feature for now; but that could change with an official announcement or a global roll out.

Stories on Instagram, which has pretty much beaten Snapchat Stories to second spot, has gained a number of interesting features in the last few years. All of these features have helped to boost user-engagement on the platform, and the timestamp is one of such moves.

In 2017, it gained an exciting feature that allows you to add a poll with a sticker. It means Instagram can be more interactive and not the one-way thing we have always known it to be.

To add the polling sticker, simply drag and drop it onto your image in your story. Once this has been done, you will be presented with the option of customizing the question choices. Your followers or people viewing your story will be able to tap on a choice to vote. The feature also comes with the benefit of viewing the overall results. You can see the result for yourself by opening the viewer’s list for either the image or video on your story. You will be presented with the total votes, those who voted, as well as what they chose during the vote.

Also in 2017, the ephemeral image sharing app added an eyedropper tool. The eyedropper tool allows you to take colors to use on text and brushes. Also added, though for iOS users alone, is an alignment tool that makes it easy to center both text and stickers on your pictures.