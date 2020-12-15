Instagram is testing the possibility of sharing Reels to Facebook’s News Feed

Image Credit: TNW

Facebook is stepping up effort to make Reels as popular as TikTok; and maybe even more popular. The social media giant is reportedly testing the possibility of sharing Reels to Facebook’s News Feed.

Per a new screenshot posted by Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter, Reels could soon be viewable on the News Feed as well as in Facebook Watch. This could be massive if true, and may present Reels an opportunity to mount the pressure on TikTok.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of recommending a Reel on #Facebook 👀 pic.twitter.com/vWvqaNNNDD — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 5, 2020

It is a win-win situation for Instagram and creators. The opportunity to expand the reach is limitless when an opportunity such as the News Feed beckons. For creators, it is also an opportunity to reach out to as many people as possible.

Just last week, Instagram rolled out Shopping on Reels—opening up a new opportunity for brands to showcase what they have. Viewers can tap through tags to buy or save them. Of course, those tags would first have to be created by businesses and creators, and have them tagged to products when Reels are created.

Shopping gives people who come to Instagram for inspirational ideas to also close deals. What that means is that you can achieve two things while you are on the platform—you get great shopping ideas, and also get to place your order. It is a win-win situation for Instagram and its parent company Facebook. Facebook makes money from ads it sells to brands, and also get people to buy within the app.

Shopping will only get better on the social media—companies like Facebook, Instagram and the likes will continue to innovate. The future is really bright for brands, creators, users, and the social media companies.

A couple of weeks after Reels’ official launch, Instagram has now updated the feature with the ability to make longer videos. At launch, you could only make a 15-second video, but that has now changed. Going forward you can now upload up to 30-second video on Reels.

Though Instagram had started testing Reels before India banned TikTok and Trump threatened to do the same, Facebook quickly rolled out the feature in order to take advantage of the situation.

The TikTok-cloned feature was first launched in the US, UK, Japan, Mexico, and in about 50 other countries of the world. This was after Instagram had tested Reels in India; a country where TikTok’s major headache started from.

The India launch was significant considering the fact that it was one of TikTok’s strongholds before the hammer fell. India also represents one of the biggest markets for Instagram, and extending the availability of Reels to that market is a smart move.