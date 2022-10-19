Instagram is testing the ability to add a song to your profile

Share the joy

There is a chance you could soon be allowed to add a song to your profile on Instagram. The feature was uncovered by popular app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi who took to Twitter to post a screenshot. According to Paluzzi, the chosen song will show in your Instagram bio.

The feature remains a work in progress, and with no confirmation of whether it is going to make it to a global roll out. The song is just below your bio where those who view it can see,

We also do not know if the song would auto play when you visit a profile. According to Paluzzi, the song does not play; though he did say that may change later.

In other news, Instagram is pushing hard to help Reels stay relevant; especially with the popularity of TikTok. A lot of updates and changes have been brought to the feature lately, and more are still coming.

Talking about new features and changes, Instagram is now reportedly testing the ability to search for popular Reels in the explore section. The test was uncovered by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi.

The test will allow users to search for popular Reels uploaded by users, which will also encourage more visibility. Instagram’s Reels is not doing badly; though it still has a lot of work to do to compete with TikTok. That said, the feature has been one of the most popular ones on the platform lately.

In June, Meta announced that it will be adding Reels API, so brands can have more options when it comes to posting Reels to their accounts. The access enables platforms like Hootsuite and Sprout Social to offer cross-platform posting and analytics tools within a single dashboard.

The benefits of having all your social posts in a single place makes this a brilliant idea. It is an opportunity for both brands and Instagram to take advantage of the increasing popularity of the TikTok competitor—Reels.

“We are always looking to improve our content publishing and consumption experiences, whether people use Instagram natively, or via a third-party. After consistently hearing from our developer community that Reels is a top priority, we are excited to introduce Reels to a number of the endpoints that you may already be familiar with,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

