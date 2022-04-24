Instagram is Testing Out Templates for Reels

Share the joy

The templates are now being tested by a small group of creators.

Making Reels Simpler to Create

Instagram Reels might get new Templates soon. Business Insider reports that social media is currently testing this tool to enable users to replicate pre-existing video formats with their own clips.

Currently, the new tool is only available to a group of creators. It mimics TikTok’s Templates that allow creators to upload their own videos or images into a pre-existing format.

The news was confirmed by a Meta spokesperson via TechCurnch.

“We are always working on new ways to make Reels simpler to create. We are testing the ability for you to make a reel using an existing Template from another reel.”

Earlier this year, Alessandro Paluzzi, a DC-based marketer and influencer, spotted a version of this feature in the app’s code. She said that she’s looking forward to a feature that mimics TikTok’s audio sync because the clips just line up perfectly to the beat of the music. Before the new tool, she had to find tutorials that would guide her through lining up videos with sound.

The upcoming feature may help encourage users to create videos using the Instagram app, instead of uploading content from TikTok.

Copying Another TikTok Feature

The Templates feature won’t be the first tool that Instagram will copy from TikTok. Instagram and Facebook are known to mimic some features of TikTok and Snap.

Instagram Reels, for instance, is Instagram’s answer to TikTok. The feature launched in 2020 and it’s now getting popular within the Instagram app.

When TikTok bought musical.ly and launched in the US, Facebook also released Lasso. However, Lasso struggled to win users. So Facebook shut it down in 2020. But Facebook has learned its lessons from Lasso. That is, a new standalone app won’t survive without an audience.

Stories, too, is a copy of Snapchat Stories. The company released it after Facebook unsuccessfully acquired Snapchat in 2013. For Facebook, it’s not about who invented it first. Rather, it’s about a format.

Changing Its Algorithm

Recently, Instagram announced that it’s tweaking its algorithm to bury posts that have been re-uploaded from TikTok. Along with the updated algorithm, Instagram is also encouraging and incentivizing creators to produce more original content.

The idea of the tweak is to make Instagram an app for more original content and fewer reposts.

Thus, if you create something from scratch and do not re-post, you’ll get more credit than if you just repost something that you found on the app or another social media channel.

The changes are a step in the right direction. Instagram aims to crack down aggregator accounts so they are handled accordingly.

But it’s not clear how Instagram will filter original content. We can only expect that Instagram will be implementing trial and error before refining the mechanism.

This is a milestone in Meta’s vision. Facebook and Instagram are transitioning away from their previous goals of keeping users connected. They want to be platforms for creators.

