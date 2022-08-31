Instagram is testing new user content control tools

Share the joy

There is no way you are going to like everything you come across online—it is just not possible. So, Instagram is giving you more options to select multiple posts and mark them using the “not interested” button.

“We’re testing the ability to mark multiple posts in Explore as Not Interested. We’ll immediately hide those posts and refrain from showing you similar content in the future,” Meta said in the blog post.

Meta announced that it is now testing new settings for users to control what kind of content they see on the platform. Currently, Instagram users can click into an individual post to flag it; but that is where it ends—there is no way to do this on multiple content at once.

A new test that allows you to make a list of keywords, phrases, emojis, and hashtags in recommended posts that you are not interested in will soon kickoff. TikTok has been able to implement a similar feature on its platform with success, and this could be where Instagram is getting its inspiration from. On TikTok, users have the ability to dislike videos to direct their algorithm towards content that they like.

“We’ll also soon start testing the ability to tell Instagram you don’t want to see suggested posts with certain words, phrases or emojis in the caption or hashtags. Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you.”

Still on content, the social media company is expanding its sensitive content default that will restrict new young users under the age of 16 to certain content.

By default, all users under the age of 16 will be put into its most restrictive exposure category, unless they manually change this setting.

For those users who also fall within the affected age category, Instagram says they will be prompted to choose the Less setting, while a new settings check-up that will encourage teens to update their safety and privacy settings will be launched.

Last year, Instagram announced that it will come up with measures to protect teens on its platform. This update builds on that promise, and will now limit teens in terms of the way they use the platform and what they are exposed to.

