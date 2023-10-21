Instagram is testing new polls feature for comment section

Share the joy

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, announced that the platform has started testing a new poll feature that will soon be available to all users.

A brand-new poll feature has been made available to some Instagram users in the comments section. This is another tool that content creators have at their disposal to increase revenue from their work.

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, announced the test on his broadcast channel. Mosseri mentions in his post that polls may be included in the comments on both the regular feed and Reels.

Although the test is still in its early stages, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in his own update that the feature will soon be available to all users.

Now, polls in the comments section will differ greatly from those in the Stories. Users have had access to them as stickers for many years.

It will be visible to other users how many people participated in a particular poll. However, it is currently unknown how long the option to select from various time frames will continue to receive votes, similar to how it operates on X.

The goal is to make the comments section more interactive for users, and the company only just added the ability for users to post GIFs in the comments. Along with testing Close Friends, Instagram is also developing a more customized Stories experience. Users can create multiple lists using this feature to reserve specific content for specific audiences.

As it continues to support enclosed group sharing, Instagram has added a new feature that allows you to share a Story with multiple group lists at once. When updates are made available, you will be able to better manage who sees them.

You will soon be able to share your content with particular audiences thanks to a feature that Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced on his Instagram channel.

The only thing you have to do is post your updates privately to your group pods rather than publicly. This seems like a logical decision given that Instagram users now share much more content via DMs than they do in the feed or Stories.

Businesses may adopt a novel approach to audience segmentation as a result, and users may receive more individualized updates based on their interests. Up to 250 people can join an IG group, but starting one requires more work. This allows a targeted audience subset to get updates on Stories that are more relevant to them.Though it might take some time, Instagram users are already starting to receive the new feature that allows them to share Stories with multiple group lists.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

