Instagram is testing new creators’ feature called “Gifts”

Instagram is reportedly working [testing] a new tipping feature that would open a new way to make money on the platform. Internally, Meta calls the feature “Gifts;” and would allow a creator to earn money through Reels.

The feature was first spotted and reported by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi last July, but has now been confirmed to TechCrunch as an internal prototype by Meta.

Before it was renamed “Gifts” by Instagram, the feature was named “Content Appreciation.” According to the screenshot posted by Paluzzi, Gifts would allow you creators to toggle an option that allows fans to send them “Gifts.”

Creators would also be able to check if they are qualified to use the feature under a new Gift tab in their settings. It is important to point out that users would be able to send Gifts via a button displayed at the bottom of Reels.

#Instagram continues to work on the Content Appreciation feature 👀



ℹ️ The feature has been renamed to "Gifts" pic.twitter.com/AJmTPZMLsl — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 25, 2022

The feature is still being tested internally, and remains what it is—a prototype. Perhaps, we might get to see a global roll out sometimes in the future.

In March, Instagram launched a new tag type to help creators make money from the content they create. The new tag type enables creators to tag collaborators and influencers within their images.

The tags will be based on what they have contributed as against a product or username. This new style will ensure that self-designated profile categories of collaborators and influencers are displayed within the tag itself.

New creators will be able to tag other creatives within an image. This will provide direct credit for individuals or groups that have played a role in the creation of the post. This will serve as a big boost when it comes to giving credit and exposing those who have been working relentlessly behind the scene.

That was the first time Instagram was doing this, and will soothe the nerves of some black creators who feel left out when it comes to recognition. While more can still be done to recognize such collaborators, tagging them is a step in the right direction.

“Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. For many Black and underrepresented creators, crediting is an entryway to building a sustainable career as a creator, while combating cultural appropriation and ensuring the world knows who is driving culture.”

