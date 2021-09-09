Instagram is testing “Favorites”—a feature that lets you prioritize your favorite posts

Share the joy













We all have our favorite brands, influencers, and followers—and filtering through the sea of posts on Instagram sometimes can be difficult. Following in the footsteps of Close Friends; a feature launched in 2018, Instagram is already working on Favorites. Like Close Friends, Favorites is a feature that lets you prioritize who gets atop your feeds first.

The test was uncovered by reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi who posted a screenshot of the feature on Twitter. From the screenshot [not confirmed yet], you will be able to add your favorite accounts to the list.

That means accounts that you have added to the Favorite list will have their posts atop your feed—ahead of others. Instagram will also suggest accounts that you can add to the list.

The test has not been confirmed yet, but this is one feature I would love to have. It will be interesting to be able to read posts from accounts that matter to me the most. With Favorites, a lot of people could avoid wasting their time going through a sea of posts before getting to the ones they like the most.

In 2018, Instagram launched ‘Close Friends;’ feature that lets you share your stories with select group of friends. The tests commenced in June 2017, and was then referred to as ‘Favorite.’

Close Friends lets you choose a group of your favorite friends from your lists of followers while shutting others out from accessing your shared stories. You and your select group of friends will be able to share more close and private stories within the Close Friends feature.

How to use Close Friends: simply open the Stories camera and take either a video or photo. Once done, a new green circle with a white star will appear, simply tap, and you will be taken to the close friends list where you can add your favorite friends to your inner circle.

Instagram will also suggest friends based on users you interact with regularly. Better still, you can use a search box to populate your list. Typically, according to Instagram’s product lead Robby Stein, people usually add a dozen friends to their lists during testing.

On completion of your lists of close friends, you will be able to share your private stories with those within the group by tapping the green circle anytime you take a photo or video for Stories. As soon as a photo or video is shared, your close friends will see a green ring around your story in the tray at the top of the feed indicating that a close friend has just shared something more private.

