Instagram is testing a new “Undo” button for its Stories feature. The test, which is limited to only users in Turkey, will be the first time the platform is bringing such feature. This is just a test at this time, but a wider roll out will no doubt be welcomed by a lot of users

Social media commentator Matt Navarra spotted the test and posted a screenshot of the feature on Twitter. An undo button will be useful when you are creating a new post and want to reverse it and edit it.

For creators, this is one feature that you will love to have; though this has not yet been officially confirmed by Instagram. If all goes according to plan, the undo button should be available for everyone in the very near future.

The feature is only available to users in Turkey; and we hope it becomes widely available soon.

Instagram is testing an 'Undo' button for Stories in Turkey



Useful when you are creating a new story post and want to reverse an edit pic.twitter.com/vm7PGDakOe — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 28, 2022

In November, Instagram rolled out a live test of 60-second videos in Stories. With this, longer video clips will no longer be cut into 15-second segments. This is commendable because creators on TikTok can upload 3-minute-long video clips.

Confirming the availability of the feature to users, Instagram per Social Media Today, said the feature came “highly requested” by its community.

“The ability to create longer Stories posts comes highly requested by our community. We’re excited to be testing 60-second Stories so that people can create and view Stories with fewer interruptions.”

Longer videos mean creators can now tell their stories with more time on their hands. This does not hinder creativity—and as a matter of fact, encourages it.

In July, Instagram expanded Reels—creators can now upload up to 60 seconds clips on the platform. Instagram took to its Twitter page to announce the update, which could excite not a few users—though the announcement did not come as a surprise.

Instagram first extended Reels to 30 seconds; up from 15 seconds in 2020. Though, TikTok currently allows users to upload up to 3 minutes long videos on its platform, Reels’ 60 seconds long video is not a bad start at trying to encourage engagement on its platform.

While the 60 seconds upgrade is some 2 minutes shy from what its biggest rival TikTok offers now, the expansion still offers creators more opportunity to let loose their creative potential.

