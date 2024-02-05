Instagram is testing a new preview option for post

Share the joy

Are you a social media manager? Here is something to cheer you up! Instagram is reportedly testing a new preview option that enables you to view how your feed posts will look on your profile grid before publishing. This will ensure that every update fits perfectly into your overall Instagram aesthetic.

Numerous social media managers will find great satisfaction in this feature, which seems long overdue. As per Nadja Bella Marrero’s post on LinkedIn, some Instagram users are starting to see the feature.

A new “show preview” button within the post-composer process is now beginning to appear. Once you tap on it, it will then give you a preview of where the post will fit into your current profile format, which includes pinned posts.

The post preview feature is not a major one, but it will come in handy for social media managers. It will help them decide what to post to Instagram and when to do that.

In 2022, Instagram launched a new template browser to make it easier for users to create engaging reels. The template browser will let users sift through templates by category. Users can browse templates according to recommendations and the latest trends.

Templates allow you to create a reel by reusing elements from another reel you love. Simply drop in your own videos and photos to save time and put your own creative spin on a reel.

“We’re making it easy for you to find inspiration for your next reel, starting with a new and improved Template Browser. Now, you can browse templates by category in the Template Browser, organized by Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio you’ve saved,” Instagram explained in a blog post.

The template browser can be accessed by tapping on the “create” button from the home page, then selecting the “Reel” option. Tap the images in the lower left corner of the screen to open your camera gallery, then tap on “Templates.” You can also find the Template Browser through the Reels Tab by simply tapping on the camera icon, then tapping “Templates.

