Instagram is testing a new Friend Map element

Instagram is reportedly testing a new “Friend Map” feature, which will be displayed in the app. The map feature is Instagram’s version of Snap Map, which was launched a couple of years ago.

According to a screenshot posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the new Instagram’s Map feature will allow you to see where your friends are and where you have been, with all posts and Stories tagged with a location added to the map display.

The Friend Map element can show both live locations and past events, depending on your settings. You will be able to choose which of your friends can see your map, while Instagram is also planning to build in a dedicated Notes elements that will let you leave comments in different locations.

The test has been confirmed by Instagram as a prototype, and is not available as a public test, according to TechCrunch.

In 2018, Snap released a web version of Snap Map; a collection of world Stories on a map that allows your friends to check out what you are up to. Originally released last year, the Snap Map is now accessible on the web, and whether you are on Snapchat or not, you can view public Stories of what other users are doing nearby.

To view what other people nearby are doing, you will need to head to map.snapchat.com where you will find a collection of public Stories on the map.

In other news, Instagram has added a new DM filter, which will help creators filter messages to only allow direct messages from people they follow.

The new “People you follow” option, which has now been added, will enable you to prioritize DMs from only the profiles that you have chosen to follow.

Here is how Instagram chief Adam Mosseri explained it:

“We’re adding a filter for people you follow because maybe you DM a lot of people you don’t follow yet, negotiating deals, and figuring out collaborations. But sometimes you just want to focus the experience on people you know in order to make the experience a bit safer and more positive.”

This new update could come in very handy for people who receive a lot of DMs. This will ensure that they do not miss any messages from the people they follow or consider a priority.

