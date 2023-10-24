Instagram is testing a Meta Verified only feed

Share the joy

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, a new toggle will allow users to see posts from Meta Verified users. On his broadcast channel, Mosseri stated, “We are exploring this as a new control for people and a way for businesses and creators to get discovered.”

According to The Verge, when you tap the Instagram logo at the top of the app, the new Meta Verified toggle will be available under “Following” and “Favorites.”

I believe the goal is to increase user interest in Meta Verified. It offers individuals a fresh method of attempting to dominate an Instagram feed. Mosseri did not specify the duration of the test or the potential audience for it, but he did invite users to provide feedback if they were considering using it.

In February, Meta’s paid Instagram and Facebook verification was introduced as a test in Australia and New Zealand. It has since begun to roll out in the US. For a monthly subscription fee of $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on mobile, the service enables users to add the coveted blue check mark to their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“Meta Verified is rolling out in the US today,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday in the Meta Channel on Instagram. “You can get a badge, proactive impersonation protection, and direct access to customer support.”

Being at least 18 years old and paying a monthly fee are prerequisites for joining the service. Users will also need to go through the verification process, which includes confirming their identity with a government-issued ID, using two-factor authentication, and other requirements. You can sign up for the subscription service online and add your name to the waitlist.

In terms of results, Meta said in an email to TechCrunch that the company has seen “good results” from its initial test in Australia and New Zealand, while also reflecting on some of the early feedback it has received from subscribers.

Among the feedback it got from users is that the offering was confusing, and Meta said it is planning to further explore the offering before it considers expanding it outside Australia and New Zealand.

A “Meta verified” account will allow you to access a verified badge, increased visibility on the platforms, prioritized customer support, and many more. The test is currently being conducted in Australia and New Zealand but is expected to be available in other countries soon.

