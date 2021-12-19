Instagram is rolling out a new “Profile Embed” feature

Share the joy













A new “Profile Embed” feature that allows you to embed a miniature version of your profile into a website is rolling out on Instagram. With the new feature, you will be able to further integrate your Instagram profiles into websites such as blogs and portfolios.

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri announced the new feature on Twitter a couple of days ago in a video. The Profile Embed feature is currently available to users in the US, and could possibly be extended to other regions in the future.

“You’ve been able to embed an Instagram photo or Instagram video into a website for many years now,” Mosseri explained in the short video clip. “This extends on that idea and allows you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on a website. Maybe you want to showcase your Instagram content on a website somewhere or link to someone else’s.”

There is no information as to when the embed feature will become available in other countries. Hopefully, this should become clearer in the coming weeks or maybe months.

A week ago, Mosseri confirmed that the company is working on chronological feed. Adam confirmed this while testifying before a Senate panel over the harms to young people using the app.

We believe in more transparency and accountability and we believe in more control. That’s why we’re currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year,” said Mosseri per TechCrunch.

On when the chronological feed feature would roll out, Mosseri had this to say: “I wish I had a specific month to tell you right now, but right now we’re targeting the first quarter of next year.”

Instagram switched to an algorithmic feed in 2016; an action that was criticized by many. Though, this was the norm at the time, many users preferred the chronological feed, and did not relent in their demands for a switch back.

Mosseri has said under oath that the chronological feed will return; hopefully this is enough to calm frayed nerves.

In 2020, popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot on her Twitter page. The screenshot showed that Instagram was testing a new feature called “Latest Post.” The feature, which looks very much like Chronological feed, was spotted by Jane.

The feature I must confess looks like the much-desired Chronological feed. The differences are not much, but Instagram users would not mind having this feature since it looks very much the same and performs similar function.

