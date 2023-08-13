Instagram is reportedly working to add some AI Bots to chats

Share the joy

According to Allesandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working to add some AI Bots to chats. The report states that Instagram is adding the new bots to chats for a more engaging experience.

The agents [bots], according to Paluzzi, will answer questions and give advice, with users being able to choose from 30 different personalities.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀



ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

This leak is a followup to an earlier one tweeted a couple of weeks ago by the same source. Recall that Paluzzi had reported that Meta was working on some new generative AI features.

Users will also get help with writing or responding to messages when the feature rolls out. For now, there is neither a confirmation nor an exact release date.

A couple of weeks ago, Paluzzi reported that Instagram was testing some generative AI features.

Some of these new AI features include labels that allow creators to identify images “generated by Meta AI.” Paluzzi posted a screenshot that shows an in-app message showing how posts created with generative AI tools may soon be labeled within the platform.

“The creator, or Meta, said that this content was created or edited with AI,” the message explains. Additional labels indicate it was “generated by Meta AI” and that “content created with AI is typically labeled so that it can be easily detected.”

As expected, Meta has not confirmed the leak, but considering the number of social media companies integrating generative AI into their services, Paluzzi’s new leak might turn out to be true in the end.

In not-so-related news, Instagram wants you to get entertained with music as you scroll through photo carousels. A new update has just been added that allows you to add soundtracks to your photo carousels.

Creators on WhatsApp are now able to add a song that will play over photo carousel posts.

As described by Instagram in a post:

“Whether you’re sharing a collection of summer memories with friends or moments from your camera roll, you can now add music to your photo carousels. Building off our launch of music for feed photos, anyone can add a song to capture the mood and bring their carousel to life.”

The new functionality could be useful for adding contextual atmosphere. For creators, it is one more tool to improve how they reach out to the audience with their content.

