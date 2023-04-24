Instagram is reportedly working on the ability to allow people to download your Reels

Share the joy

Your Reels would soon be available for download by your followers. Though, still being tested, if rolled out, it could give access to other users to download your Reels on Instagram.

Anyone could download your public reels, original audio from your reels and remixes by others. All these however, will not be possible without your permission. It means you can turn on/off the setting as it pleases you.

The feature was spotted by Twitter user @hammodoh1 who posted a screenshot of what the feature looks like on his page.

It will be interesting to see how this works out if launched; but adding an option to allow people to download your reels is not a bad idea.

#Instagram is testing the ability to Allow people to download your reels pic.twitter.com/TLImiw8TI2 — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) April 23, 2023

In a bid to make its Reels feature popular among people, Instagram announced sometime last year that it will start converting all your videos that are shorter than 15 seconds in length to Reels. This will not affect previously uploaded videos [videos posted before the update will not be affected] on the platform. This change is part of Instagram’s efforts to deliver a more immersive and full-screen experience, the company explains.

For a user whose account is public, any video posted that ends up as Reel, can be discovered and used by anyone, while the audio can be used to create their own Reel. If however, your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers only. Once you post a Reel, anyone can create a Remix with your Reel if your account is public. That said, you can prevent anyone from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

Instagram has also announced new ways to create and share Reels on its platform. The company is introducing a new “dual” feature that allows you to simultaneously record content and their reaction. You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras at the same time to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

Instagram is also expanding its version of TikTok Duets, Reels Remix. The expanded Remix layouts will allow you to choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view. This will give you the option of adding your own video commentary to existing reels. A new “Remix for photos” option was also added to allow you to Remix public photos.

