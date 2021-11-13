Instagram is offering creators attractive incentives for posting on Reels

Share the joy













Image Credit: TechCrunch

Instagram is doing all it can to encourage creators to use its TikTok clone Reels. Instagram according to TechCrunch, is paying as much as $10,000 for a post. The Facebook-owned app is feeling the heat, and wants to encourage people to use Reels.

As a matter of fact, Instagram is not the only social media company facing serious competition with TikTok. YouTube and Snapchat are two of many others in a running battle with TikTok. TikTok, which is already surpassing the 1 billion monthly active users mark, is one of the most attractive platforms for creators.

In the monthly Reels Play bonus program announced by Instagram, creators will earn as high as $10,000. Some creators, however, may not earn that high, but the fact that they will some bonuses for posting on Reels is not a bad idea.

There are rules however, and not everyone is eligible to participate in the bonus program. One of the rules states that “you have 30 days to earn the bonus.” Another of the rules states that earnings will be based on how your reels perform on the platform.

The challenge for me is that there is no clarity on how performances are determined. The fact that some creators will earn more than others is something that needs to be clarified.

In October, Instagram started testing some new tools that will make it easier for creators to find sponsors. The tools will make it easier for creators to earn money on the platform. The Facebook-owned app is now testing affiliate shops—a feature that it first previewed last June.

Creators will earn commission fees when their followers buy products from affiliate shops. The terms of these arrangements are still unknown at this time, but that should be available in due course. Instagram said the shopping feature will only be accessible to creators who are part of the affiliate program.

New inbox features that will make it easier for brands to connect with creators for sponsorships are also being tested. Instagram Direct Messages will get a dedicated “partnerships” section for messages from brands. Instagram says this will give those messages “priority placement” and will allow them to skip the “requests” section where incoming messages are often lost.

Instagram is testing tools to match brands with creators looking for sponsorships. Creators can identify brands that they have interest in working with directly from the app. Brands on the other hand, will be able to browse creators that match their needs based on factors like age, follower count, and gender.

