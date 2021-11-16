Instagram is now confirming user identity with video selfie

Share the joy













Instagram is bringing a new way to verify users’ identity. This new method, which uses your selfie, is aimed at curbing fake or spam accounts. Meta, Instagram’s parent company promises not to collect users’ biometric data during the process of verification.

Existing users will not be affected by the new change. New users, however, will have to verify their identity through a video selfie.

The video-selfie feature was first spotted by social media commentator Matt Navarra, who posted a screenshot to his Twitter page. The process will involve asking users to record a short video of themselves. They will be asked to turn their heads in directions in order to confirm they are, in fact, real people.

A short description as per the screenshot, reads: “We need a short video of turning your head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you’re a real person and confirm your identity.”

Meta promises not to collect biometric data. pic.twitter.com/FNT2AdW8H2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 15, 2021

Once they video has been recorded, users will need to submit the video to Facebook [Meta] for confirmation of identity. Instagram has assured that the video will not be visible on its platform. It also went ahead to explain that it will be deleted from its servers within 30 days.

Instagram also assured its users that the video will not be used for facial recognition. It also adds that it will not collect users’ biometric data.

In other news, Instagram is doing all it can to encourage creators to use its TikTok clone Reels. Instagram according to TechCrunch, is paying as much as $10,000 for a post. The Facebook-owned app is feeling the heat, and wants to encourage people to use Reels.

As a matter of fact, Instagram is not the only social media company facing serious competition with TikTok. YouTube and Snapchat are two of many others in a running battle with TikTok. TikTok, which is already surpassing the 1 billion monthly active users mark, is one of the most attractive platforms for creators.

In the monthly Reels Play bonus program announced by Instagram, creators will earn as high as $10,000. Some creators, however, may not earn that high, but the fact that they will some bonuses for posting on Reels is not a bad idea.

There are rules however, and not everyone is eligible to participate in the bonus program. One of the rules states that “you have 30 days to earn the bonus.” Another of the rules states that earnings will be based on how your reels perform on the platform.

