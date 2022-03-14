Instagram Is Now Blocked in Russia

Share the joy

Instagram users in Russia can no longer use the service starting on March 14.

Banning of Instagram

More than a week after it banned Facebook in Russia, the country’s communications agency announced that it would ban Instagram. When Russia banned Facebook, it cited that the social network discriminated against Russian media.

This time, though, the country banned Instagram because its parent company decided to allow posts that call for violence against the Russian president and soldiers as long as the posts originate from Russia and some countries, including Ukraine.

Some Russian users were still in disbelief.

The decision to ban Instagram is one of the Russian government’s efforts in controlling what Russians can and can’t access on the Internet.

Since President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine, his government has started to control how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is seen at home.

The Russian government recommended that citizens must use homegrown platforms, instead of using Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms originating in the West.

When the government announced that it would ban Instagram, too, many bloggers said that they’ll easily pivot to VK. It’s a social medial platform equivalent to Facebook in Russia.

VK has similar features to Instagram. However, it has been accused of working with authorities. People in Russia are also turning to Telegram. It’s another popular network across the Soviet countries.

Several years ago, Russia tried but failed to block it.

It’s different from Instagram, though, because it is designed as a messaging service. However, Telegram lets users host channels where they can post photos and videos with captions.

Many users from Russia are using Instagram to boost their online business. Hence, they get frustrated knowing that they have to rebuild their following at a time when the economy is struggling.

Half of the small and medium businesses in Russia have Instagram and WhatsApp accounts. They are using it to promote their services and products.

Instagram is popular for advertising. They are also using it to process sales. Plus, it’s a platform that their customers use to communicate with them.

Change in Hate Speech Policy

The looming of the ban started when Meta announced the temporary change in its hate speed policy. But, as mentioned, it is only applied to certain countries. Meta stated that it would be wrong to prevent Ukrainians to express their fury at the invading melter forces.

Of course, Russian authorities were not happy with the change. Authorities started to open a criminal investigation against the company. On Friday, it asked a court to label Meta as an extremist organization.

The regulator Roskomnadzor described the change of policy as a breach of International law.

“We need to ensure the psychological health of citizens, especially children and adolescents, to protect them from harassment and insults online,” it said, explaining the decision to close down the platform.” Reuters

In addition to Telegram and VK, people in Russia can use Ok.ru, Moi Mir and Live Journal, Rutube, among others.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

