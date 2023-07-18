Instagram is making it easier to create engaging reels with new app’s templates

Share the joy

New updates have arrived today on Reels. Instagram has launched new templates to make it easier for users to create engaging reels.

Instagram is rolling out a new Template Browser that will allow users to sift through templates by category. Users can browse templates according to recommendations and latest trends.

Templates allow you to create a reel by reusing elements from another reel you love. Simply drop in your own videos and photos to save time and put your own creative spin on a reel.

“We’re making it easy for you to find inspiration for your next reel, starting with a new and improved Template Browser. Now, you can browse templates by category in the Template Browser, organized by Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio you’ve saved,” Instagram explained in a blog post.

The new template browser can be accessed by tapping on the “create” button from the home page, then selecting the “Reel” option. Tap the images in the lower left corner of the screen to open your camera gallery, then tap on “Templates.” You can also find the Template Browser through the Reels Tab by simply tapping on the camera icon, then tapping “Templates.

“Whether you’re joining in on a trend or want to create a fun reel to express your creativity, Reels templates can get you started in just a few taps,” Instagram wrote. “We’re always working on ways to improve your Reels experience. We’ll continue to build on the Reels templates feature to make it easier and more fun to create and share on Instagram.”

The new feature comes almost a month after Instagram started letting users download reels posted by others.

This is one feature that has been available on TikTok for years now and has helped the app gain popularity among millions of people all over the world.

To download Reels, simply go to their camera roll and click to download. The same can also be shared with a share icon, following which you select the Download option.

Downloaded Reels videos, just like those on TikTok, will come with an Instagram watermark as well as the account name. Recall that Instagram has always allowed users to download their Reels videos without a watermark from drafts.

The ability to download Reels is only available for US mobile users for now. It is also important to note that users whose accounts have been set to public can block others from downloading their Reels videos.

