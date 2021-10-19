Instagram is finally going to let you post from your desktop

Share the joy













Instagram is rolling out the ability to post content from your desktop. Finally, you will be able to post videos and pictures via your browser. This is one feature that most of us have been looking out for.

Desktop posting will allow you to upload photos and videos under one minute in length. The ability to upload content from your desktop will start rolling out from this Thursday.

Instagram has been in existing since 2010, and this is the first-time desktop posting is being made available. Previously, you could only scroll through your feeds, check DMs, and reply to them. Now, you can do all that and even upload content to Instagram via your desktop.

Facebook in a statement back in June per Bloomberg said: “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” spokesperson Christine Pai said. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Also in July, Instagram began testing a new feature that will allow users to collaborate. This feature is now set for release, and will be available to users imminently. The collab feature will become available to users from this Thursday.

The company said per TechCrunch that the feature is a “test,” but will allow people to co-author both Feed posts and Reels. Users can do so by inviting another account to be a collaborator from the tagging screen on Instagram.

If the other person accepts the invitation, both accounts will appear in the post or the Reels header and content will be shared to both set of followers. Instagram did not indicate when the feature will be fully available to everyone.

When two creators agree to collab, the post or Reel will appear on the Profile Grids of the two of them. They will both have a shared view account, like count and comment thread, Instagram said.

Instagram is also rolling out a new feature that will let you know when your account is at the risk of being disabled. ‘Account Status,’ according to Instagram, is a “one-stop shop to see what’s going on with your account.”

It is like an appeal feature—you can appeal the removal of your post within the app. you can do this by selecting the “Request a Review” option within the tool.

Instagram plans to add more information to this feature. This will give users an understanding of how their content distributes across the app. The company will unveil more information about the two new tools soon.

You can check it out when you go to Settings, click on ‘Account’ and then ‘Account Status.’ The tool is already rolling out and is probably available for every user.

