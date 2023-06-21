Instagram is finally allowing users to download Reels

Share the joy

Credit: TechCrunch:

Finally, you can now download Instagram Reels posted by others, and share them outside the app. This is one feature that has been available on TikTok for years now, and has helped the app to gain popularity among millions of people all over the world.

To download Reels, simply go to their camera roll, and click to download. The same can also be shared with a share icon following which you then select the Download option.

The new update was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his Instagram broadcast channel. According to Mosseri, only Reels from public accounts are available for download. He however, added that public accounts can turn off the ability to download Reels.

Downloaded Reels video, just like TikTok, will come with an Instagram watermark as well as the account name. Recall that Instagram has always allowed users to download their Reels videos without a watermark from drafts.

The ability to download Reels is only available for US users on mobile for now. It is also important to note that users whose accounts have been set to public can block others from downloading their Reels video.

The feature was spotted by Twitter user @hammodoh1 back in April. Anyone could download your public reels, original audio from your reels and remixes by others.

Instagram had announced sometime in 2022 that it will start converting all videos that are shorter than 15 seconds in length to Reels. This will not affect previously uploaded videos [videos posted before the update will not be affected] on the platform. This change is part of Instagram’s efforts to deliver a more immersive and full-screen experience to users.

For a user whose account is public, any video posted that ends up as Reel, can be discovered and used by anyone, while the audio can be used to create their own Reel. If, however, your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers only. Once you post a Reel, anyone can create a Remix of it if your account is public. That said, you can prevent anyone from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

The Meta-owned social media company also announced ways to create and share Reels on its platform. The company in 2022 introduced a “dual” feature that allows you to simultaneously record content and their reaction. You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras at the same time to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

