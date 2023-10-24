Instagram is experimenting with a new Nearby feed for Stories

Share the joy

Credit: Alessandro Paluzzi

A new Nearby feed for Stories is being tested by Instagram. Alessandro Paluzzi, an app researcher, recently shared an image that appeared to show how Instagram’s new feature would highlight public content from nearby users and businesses.

The new Nearby feed feature is one of the main components of “Douyin,” the Chinese version of TikTok. Douyin uses its local content to promote local businesses and boost interaction.

The advantage of this feed is that it offers a fresh platform for advertising, allowing regional businesses to target users based on their location. In China, the feature has also allowed Douyin to expand into new ad offerings like services and food delivery through the app.

This could be an interesting addition, even though Instagram will likely need to remind users to update their privacy settings in order to prevent their content from being seen by their neighbors.

A new poll feature that will soon be accessible to all users has begun to be tested, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

Some Instagram users now have the option to participate in a brand-new poll in the comments. This is another tool that content creators have at their disposal to increase revenue from their work.

On his broadcast channel, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the test. Polls may be posted in the comments on both the regular feed and Reels, as Mosseri mentions in his post.

The feature will soon be accessible to all users, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, even though the test is still in its early stages.

Polls in the comments will now be very different from those in the Stories. They have long been available to users as stickers.

It will be visible to other users how many people participated in a particular poll. However, it is currently unknown how long the option to select from various time frames will continue to receive votes, similar to how it operates on X.

The goal is to make the comments section more interactive for users, and the company only just added the ability for users to post GIFs in the comments. Along with testing Close Friends, Instagram is also developing a more customized Stories experience. Users can create multiple lists using this feature to reserve specific content for specific audiences.

As it continues to support enclosed group sharing, Instagram has added a new feature that allows you to share a Story with multiple group lists at once. When updates are made available, you will be able to better manage who sees them.

