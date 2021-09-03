Instagram is about to start asking for your birthdate

Share the joy













Soon, you will have to provide Instagram your birthdate to be able to access the platform. Instagram started asking users to add their birth dates in 2019; but users with accounts older than that were not really affected back then. All that is about to change as it will soon become difficult to access the app without making the information about your birthdate available.

It is all about safety as Instagram explained in a blog post.

“We’ve been clear that we want to do more to create safer, more private experiences for young people. To do that we need to know how old everybody is on Instagram, so we’ve started asking people to share their birthday with us if they haven’t shared it previously,” Instagram said in the blog post.

If you already have not added your birthdate to your profile, Instagram will ask for it. Though, you will be able to ignore it for a while, it becomes increasingly difficult every time you try to access content on the app.

While you may not be denied access to the platform for not providing the information, Instagram may deny you access to posts it considers sensitive. While Instagram has been blurring sensitive content for years, you may have to provide your birth date if you want to see it.

“This information allows us to create new safety features for young people, and helps ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group. Recent examples include changes we made in March to prevent adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don’t follow them, and last month we started to default new accounts belonging to people under the age of 16 into a private setting.”

To all those who like giving false information about their real age or wrong birthdate, Instagram said it is already developing new systems to address the issue. “We’re using artificial intelligence to estimate how old people are based on things like “Happy Birthday” posts. In the future, if someone tells us they’re above a certain age, and our technology tells us otherwise, we’ll show them a menu of options to verify their age. This work is still in the early stages, and we look forward to sharing more soon.”

Instagram is one of the most active social media platforms when it comes to rolling out new tools to fight abuse and trolls. In July, the Facebook-owned app unveiled new tips to help you prioritize your privacy.

The tips include options to do the following: switch your account to private, switch your DM settings, and block or report unwanted activities around your account or conversation.

