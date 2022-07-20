Instagram introduces new searchable map experience

Share the joy

Meta has announced that the company is launching a new searchable and dynamic map experience on Instagram. The new updated map will allow you to explore popular tagged locations around them. It will also allow you to filter location results by specific categories such as restaurants, beauty salons, and cafes.

The new update now allows you to search the map, access filtering options and move the map around to find out what is nearby. The new map, according to Meta, is now available on Instagram.

“We’re introducing a new searchable map on IG today,” Zuckerberg said in an Instagram story about the announcement per TechCrunch. “You can now discover popular local businesses near you and filter by category.”

To discover a new place via the map, simply tap location tags in posts on your Feed or in Stories. You may also search the name of a city, neighborhood or place the Explore page. The company also adds that Hashtag search is available for local hashtags, including “#sanfrancisco.” You can find out more by browsing recent stories, top posts and relevant guides of tagged locations.

In other news, Meta is adding Reels API, so brands can have more options when it comes to posting Reels to their accounts. The access enables platforms like Hootsuite and Sprout Social to offer cross-platform posting and analytics tools within a single dashboard.

The benefits of having all your social posts in a single place makes this a brilliant idea. It is an opportunity for both brands and Instagram to take advantage of the increasing popularity of the TikTok competitor—Reels.

“We are always looking to improve our content publishing and consumption experiences, whether people use Instagram natively, or via a third-party. After consistently hearing from our developer community that Reels is a top priority, we are excited to introduce Reels to a number of the endpoints that you may already be familiar with,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

The new Reels API will support content scheduling, insights, moderation, hashtag search and more within its element.

At its Q1 2022 earnings call, Meta said Reels now makes up more than 20 percent of the time people spend on Instagram. According to the social media giant, Reels are performing well on Facebook as well.

Still early days for Reels you might say, but the feature seems to be doing well considering the fact that TikTok has the edge. Adding an API makes it even better, especially when you consider TikTok’s popularity.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

