Instagram Introduces Bulk Delete Feature and Account Controls

Share the joy













Your Activity and Security Checkup Features are now available worldwide.

Instagram New Features

Instagram has a new set of features and it’s now available worldwide. You have to update the app, though, before you can see the new features. After a quick update, you may see a Your Activity tab.

Under this tab, you can see and manage your activities on Instagram. This feature has been tested late last year. It’s now being rolled out to all users around the world.

With the new tab, you can bulk delete posts, reels, comments, stories, story sticker actions, and many others. You can also sort the content and interactions by date.

You can also find content that you deleted or archived recently. Then, you can see links you have visited and the time you have spent on the app.

The update was previewed last December. It was the same time the company was under pressure to provide great safety features for younger users.

Another new feature that’s been recently introduced is the Security checkup feature. This feature has been introduced last summer for users whose accounts have been hacked.

It guides you through the steps to secure your accounts.

The company may also introduce a feature to ask your friends to confirm your identities to access your accounts. The feature can work by entering a previous password you access to your account.

You can choose two friends on Instagram to confirm your identity. Your friends can respond in 24 hours to help you access your account. After confirming your identity, you can create a new password.

But this feature is still in development. Instagram can’t share more about it until it is available.

New Profile Banner

The company also introduced a new profile banner. It displays the user’s upcoming live streams. Recently, it introduced an early test of creator subscriptions. However, it’s only available in the US, for now.

The feature was spotted in the App Store last year. But Instagram only tested it with a group of US creators a few weeks ago. This feature lets subscribers receive a special badge to stand out in the comments section.

During its launch, Instagram allowed 10 US creators to access the new feature. The company considered it as an alpha test. It means that it’s still gathering feedback from creators. After it receives enough feedback, it may iterate the feature.

Creators can pick their price points to allow subscribers to access their exclusive content. The lowest price is $0.99 a month but they can choose to charge subscribers the highest price at $99.99 a month.

Of course, most creators would want to start at the bottom of the range before they go for higher pricing.

Instagram isn’t the only social media platform that experiments with subscriptions. Twitter and TikTok are also testing paid subscriptions.

The idea behind this feature is to help creators earn more by offering their followers exclusive content. Many creators now are excited to provide exclusive content to help them make a living through their creative work.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

