Instagram Insider magazine shares emerging trends in its third edition

Now on its third edition, Instagram has published its latest Instagram Insider digital magazine. It talks about emerging trends from platform engagement. And it provides insights and tips for your strategic approach.

The fall edition of Instagram Insider investigates the seasonal changes among users. But it takes on a positive approach.

“This year’s fall trends reflect the past 18 months with an increased respect for nature and art, self-identity and pageantry. A year of long walks and hikes can be seen in the evolving Gorpcore aesthetic. The added appreciation for all things simply joyful (a trend we’re calling “C’Mon Get Happy”) is reflected in the bright colors and bold patterns in everything from tops to nails to dishware,” says Instagram.

Almost always, bright colors spearhead any trend insights.

You have an option to scan a QR code to discover and explore the topics for yourself. The magazine connects directly to shoppable clips and posts.

The samples share good tips that you can apply to your own IG strategy. Instagram has added notes on Fashion Month. It also threw in emerging creators to follow for niche views on the fashion events.

Q&A

You will also find Instagram’s Q&A section. This part wants to answer frequently asked questions on how to use the platform. This month’s piece highlights Reels.

Not too many revelations or insights here. But Instagram notes that Reels favors smaller creators.

Take note of Instagram’s advice that users must re-share Reels to Stories and the main feed. Instagram wants to users to stop re-sharing feed posts to Stories. But not with Reels.

The Instagram Insider magazine offer insights for you to look at the latest trends. This may help guide you in creating your marketing strategy for the platform.

While the advice sections have scraps of new information about how its algorithms work, it also gives a hint on what it wants to focus on anytime.

