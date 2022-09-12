Instagram has confirmed it is testing a “repost” feature

Share the joy

Instagram has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is working on a “repost” feature. The repost feature, according to the report, will allow users to repost other people’s posts and reels. No official date has been made public as to when the feature will become accessible to other users.

“We’re exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed — similar to how you can reshare in Stories — so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch in an email. “We plan to test this soon with a small number of people.”

The repost feature was first uncovered by popular social media commentator Matt Navarra who posted a screenshot showing the repost tab. The screenshot also revealed that the repost tab will appear on users’ profiles along with the posts, reels, and tagged photos tabs.

Currently, users reply on third-party apps to repost or reshare posts on Instagram. When the feature is finally launched, users will no longer need to find their way around reposting other people’s posts on Instagram.

In related news, Instagram is giving you more options to select multiple posts and mark them using the “not interested” button.

“We’re testing the ability to mark multiple posts in Explore as Not Interested. We’ll immediately hide those posts and refrain from showing you similar content in the future,” Meta said in the blog post.

Meta announced that it is now testing new settings for users to control what kind of content they see on the platform. Currently, Instagram users can click into an individual post to flag it; but that is where it ends—there is no way to do this on multiple content at once.

A new test that allows you to make a list of keywords, phrases, emojis, and hashtags in recommended posts that you are not interested in will soon kickoff. TikTok has been able to implement a similar feature on its platform with success, and this could be where Instagram is getting its inspiration from. On TikTok, users have the ability to dislike videos to direct their algorithm towards content that they like.

Instagram is also expanding its sensitive content default that will restrict new young users under the age of 16 to certain content.

By default, all users under the age of 16 will be put into its most restrictive exposure category, unless they manually change this setting.

