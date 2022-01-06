Instagram has brought back its chronological feed

Share the joy













WhatsApp is giving us a new year present—the Meta-owned app is bringing back chronological feed! In a tweet on Wednesday, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said that the image-sharing platform is rolling out some major changes to the way the core feed experience works. With this, users will be able to choose between three different feeds.

Two new options, which include Favorites and Following, sort content chronologically, and a third one “home” option offers users the algorithmically sorted feed we have now.

The non-chronological home feed according to Mosseri, will feature “more and more recommendations over time,” working more as a discovery hub than a way to keep up on content from people you already follow.

Favorite will let anyone who uses Instagram to easily keep up to date on all updates from a small cluster of friends and family. Users, however, can still find posts from everyone else they follow in the Following view, TechCrunch reports.

The changes are already rolling out, with Mosseri saying Instagram plans to roll out a full version of the chronological feed options in the first half of this year. This is not like the regular tests that Instagram often carry out; the changes will be widely available to everyone.

Testing Feed Changes 👀



We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following



We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

In October, Mosseri had confirmed that the company was working on chronological feed. The Instagram head confirmed this while testifying before a Senate panel over the harms to young people using the app.

“We believe in more transparency and accountability and we believe in more control. That’s why we’re currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year,” said Mosseri per TechCrunch.

Instagram switched to an algorithmic feed in 2016; an action that was criticized by many. Though, this was the norm at the time, many users preferred the chronological feed, and did not relent in their demands for a switch back.

In 2020, popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot on her Twitter page. The screenshot showed that Instagram was testing a new feature called “Latest Post.” The feature, which looks very much like Chronological feed, was spotted by Jane.

The feature I must confess looks like the much-desired Chronological feed. The differences are not much, but Instagram users would not mind having this feature since it looks very much the same and performs similar function.

