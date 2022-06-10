Instagram goes big on Reels—up from 60-seconds, now 90-seconds

Share the joy

am

Instagram and Reels enthusiasts will now be able to upload up to 90-seconds long Reels on the Meta-owned app. This is an upgrade on the ability to upload videos that last up to 60 seconds.

“You will have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content, or whatever else you want to do with that extra time,” Instagram said in a blog post per The Economic Times.

The upgrade is good; creators will now have more time to showcase their talent. For followers, the 90 seconds upgrade gives them more content, which of course, means more entertainment. It is also a big win for Instagram, who will now have users spending more time on the platform watching more content.

A couple of months ago, popular reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi had shared a screenshot of the upgrade. The screenshot shows there will be a toggle within the Reels video shooting mode. The toggle will allow you to set the video limit to 90 seconds.

In July last year, TikTok increased its limit to three minutes; and while 90 minutes is still a far cry, it is a good place to start from. Instagram first extended Reels to 30 seconds; up from 15 seconds in September 2020.

Instagram has been working really hard trying to make Reels better, and a couple of months ago, it rolled out new insights for Reels, which will further endear the feature to the hearts of creators and brands. The new addition, which lives within the Professional Dashboard, will provide essential data and insights to brands and creators about their content.

TikTok already has a similar tool; and adding this to Reels will provide detailed analytical data to help analyze how well your reels are doing in terms of reach. Until now, Instagram creators could only access publicly available metrics such as views, likes or comments on Reels.

Instagram also announced that users can now import their own audio directly within Reels. That means they [users] can now create Reels on the go. It means creating new Reels will take less time, especially when it comes to adding audio to your clip.

“Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video that’s at least five seconds long on your camera roll,” the company added in the blog post.

