Instagram gears up to launch new Reels editing tools

Credit: Lindsey Gamble

It is also most done and dusted; Instagram is almost set to launch a set of new Reels tools to make video editing on its platform easier for creators. The social media giant has reportedly been working on some editing tools, seems set to roll them all out.

According to Lindsey Gamble, editing tools like Speed, Split and Replace will soon be launched by Instagram. In a new workshop the company held in India, Instagram made it public that it is set to launch some editing tools.

These tools include:

Split: The tool allows you to easily divide a single clip into two separate clips.

Speed: This tool is a control playback speed with new settings and options.

Replace: The Replace tool allows you to swap out one clip with another while keeping the same duration and order.

These set of tools will help Instagram to better compete with TikTok, especially with Reels, which was launched for that purpose.

A couple of days ago, Instagram updated its comment section with a new feature that allows you to post GIFs. The announcement was made in a Broadcast Channels chat by Adam Mosseri held with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mosseri, in the chat announced that users can now post GIFs in Instagram comments. Depending on the way you see this new update, this could either get you upset or excited; but does it really change anything?

You can now search and share Giphy GIFs in the comment stream, which provides another way to reply to an Instagram post. The update is now available on the Instagram app, and accessible to all users.

In other news, Instagram is reportedly working on its own generative AI. Generative AI also known as ChatGPT has taken the social media by storm, and the Meta-owned app does not want to be caught napping.

According to reliable @alex193a, the social media is working on the ability to generate custom stickers using AI. With the feature, you will be able to create your own stickers. This will be made possible when you enter a phrase which will then generate custom stickers using generative AI.

This is probably for a future release; with exact date not known. That said, it would be nice to have a feature that helps you generate customs stickers on Instagram.

In April, Instagram rolled out a new update that allows you to add up to five links in your IG bio. This update will give users more avenue in terms of driving traffic, which has been in hot demand for a while.

