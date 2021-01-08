Instagram extends block placed on Trump’s accounts for another two weeks

Image Credit: Medium

As the crisis surrounding the invasion of the Capitol Hill two days ago continues to attract criticism from different quarters, Instagram has extended the block on Trump’s account for another two weeks. This was announced on Twitter by Adam Mosseri via his page. What that means is that the outgoing US president will not be able to use his Instagram account until the block is lifted.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, and the fact that the President had decided to condone rather than condemn yesterday’s violence at the Capital, we are extending the block we have placed on his accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks,” Mosseri said via Twitter.

Actions like this should have been taken long before now as many critics of the president’s utterances and actions have been calling on the social media to take. The president until now got away with a lot of inciting statements, one of which seemed to have fueled the Capitol Hill invasion last Wednesday.

Twitch also took similar action by announcing that it has disabled Trump’s account. This came after the president encouraged the Capitol Hill invasion. Announcing the step, Twitch said:

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a Twitch spokesperson said in a statement per The Verge. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

While the president’s account remains live, and his profile still active on Twitch, he will not be able to stream live until the ban is lifted. Twitch however, said that the step will be reassessed once the president leaves office.

Twitter also temporarily suspended Trump’s accounts after seemingly encouraging the insurrection that occurred at the Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Twitter and Trump have always had a not-so smooth relationship, with the social media giant appending labels on the president’s tweets several times in the past.

In September, Trump had suggested that voters who submitted their ballots by email to also go to their polling stations on Election Day to verify their votes and be counted.

“If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do),” the president had tweeted in one of a number of other tweets.

The president also posted similar messages on Facebook. Facebook also slapped a notice beneath the post which reads: “voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the US and the same is predicted this year, Facebook said, directing its users to its voting information center.