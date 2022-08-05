Instagram expands support for NFT display to more than 100 countries

Share the joy

NFT enthusiasts in more than 100 countries now have the option to display their digital works on Instagram. The expansion is coming in spite of the decline in NFT sales globally.

Meta launched Instagram’s NFT display in the US back in May—an option that allows users to showcase their NFTs within the Instagram feed, in Stories, or in DMs.

For those who have access to display their NFTs on Instagram, NFTs on Instagram will be shown with a digital collectibles tag, which, when tapped, will display information about the creator of the digital work, and the ownership of that digital item.

“Today we’re starting international expansion to 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. In order to post a digital collectible, all you need to do is connect your digital wallet to Instagram. As of today, we support connections with third-party wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet. Supported blockchains at this time include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow. There are no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram.”

Also, a new NFT tab has been added to participating accounts that comes with a tick in a hexagon to indicate that the NFT is verified.

In May, Instagram confirmed that a group of creators will soon be able to display their NFTs on the platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the news in a blog post at the time. The Meta CEO also announced that “similar functionality” is coming soon to Facebook.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri provided a little more insight into what to expect with the launch of NFT on the platform. In a short video clip, Mosseri said a small group of US users will the ability to display NFTs on their feed, stories, and in messages.

NFT details are displayed in similar way to tagged profiles and products and are named “digital collectibles.” When you click on the tag, you will see details like the name of the creator and owner.

According to a Meta spokesperson per, NFTs minted on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains will be supported initially, while Flow and Solana will be added later.

Social media companies are embracing NFTs like it is going out of fashion. There is a mad rush to integrate blockchain into their platforms, and the excitement is real. I January, Twitter added a way for users to authenticate NFT tokens by means of a profile picture.

