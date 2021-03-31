Instagram expands IGTV ads to creators in Australia, UK

Facebook-owned Instagram launched an initial test of IGTV ads with US creators in May 2020. Now it has announced it will expand support for the program. Chosen creators in Australia and the UK are now qualified to activate IGTV ads.

“Over the coming weeks we’re expanding [IGTV ads] to select creators in the UK and Australia. IGTV ads will initially appear when people click to watch IGTV videos from previews in their feed. The video ads will be built for mobile and up to 15 seconds long,” says Instagram.

With this move, Instagram encourages more creators to stay active in posting IGTV videos. And Instagram shares 55 percent of the revenue generated from IGTV ads with creators. The split is the same as what YouTube offers on its Partner Program.

The competitive sharing rate makes Instagram more viable for top influencers. It expands their opportunities for growth and monetization.

Instagram is in an ongoing battle with TikTok for video content. While TikTok has skyrocketed, it has yet to offer a worthwhile monetization program for creators.

If Instagram can solidify its position with more offers, the better. Top creators will go to the social network with the most potential to bring in revenue for their content.

Vine fell out of the race because it could not reciprocate. Top Vine influencers switched to YouTube or Instagram because of the moneymaking potential.

Vine-owner Twitter refused to offer the creators a better deal. So, the likes of Jake Paul, King Bach, and LeLe Pons shared their videos elsewhere and became multimillionaires. And they also took their large followings with them.

From being at the top, Vine usage declined.

Monetizing short videos is tough. The ads sometimes have the same length as the actual clips. You cannot insert ads in the middle of a 15-second video. So, ads must be between user uploads. And viewers tend to skip them easily and are less responsive.

Still, the biggest threat to TikTok is having no money to pay its top stars. Instagram also knows what happened with Vine. So, it wants to expand its revenue-sharing tools to avoid the same fate.

TikTok is looking for ways to address the issue: ecommerce, influencer partnerships, creator funds and more.

TikTok-parent ByteDance has been successful in monetizing Douyin, the Chinese version of the app. TikTok may work it out eventually. Still, Facebook will not standby. It will find ways to stunt the growth of its rivals.

Expanded IGTV monetization adds a new element. It may pull in more long-form content on the app to keep its users engaged.

Instagram says it will continue to expand support for IGTV monetization this year.