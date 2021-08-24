Instagram Ditching Swipe Up 

Share the joy













It favors link stickers.

Starting on August 30, Instagram will ditch its popular feature, swipe-up link, in Instagram Stories.

The said feature has allowed its high-profile creators to direct viewers of their Stories to a site to learn more about a product, read an article or do something the creator wanted to promote.

Swipe Up Replacement

Although the company will ditch swipe up, it has a replacement. If you have access to swipe up today, you can use its replacement called link sticker.

The company has been testing this feature since June. The company seems to be satisfied with the feature.

On August 30, though, it will start to roll it out more broadly.

The announcement was noticed first by Jane Manchun Wong. She warned creators about Instagram’s plan to get rid of swipe-up links.

Creators who can access swipe-up links can start using Link Sticker on August 30. These creators are verified or who met the company’s follower count requirement. That is, you must have at least 10,000 followers to use the said feature.

The new feature has some benefits over the soon-to-be-gone feature.

One of the benefits of Link Sticker is that it offers creators better control over their Stories. This new feature allows creators to use different styles or resize the sicker. They can also place it anywhere on the story to ensure maximum engagement.

Viewers, on the other hand, can react to posts with Link Sticker attached.

Instagram may expand link access to more accounts. However, expanding it may affect the app’s safety and integrity.

If bad actors could access the new feature, they could use it to spread misinformation. However, the shift to this new feature broadens access to link sharing.

Instagram Stories are a great way to create and share your content while boosting brand awareness. You can also use this tool to get more sales and leads.

The link sticker is a huge deal to those who can access it. However, for those who can’t, they can still use a clickable link in their Instagram bio.

On the other hand, if you don’t have 10k followers to use link sticker, you can always take advantage of the IGTV. This tool will let you share longer videos, which can last up to 15 minutes long if you uploaded them through a mobile device.

When you have an IGTV video, make sure to add a cover photo for the video. Then, don’t forget to add a video title.

The site must be short and it must include a call-to-action to encourage viewers to click and take action. In the description, you can add the URL to drive traffic to wherever you want your viewers to visit.

Link sticker is just a tool for you to increase brand awareness. You need to use it carefully to ensure that it increases engagement on your channel. This feature can be used to promote your blog post or other content. It’s also a great tool to promote your products.

