Instagram Creator Subscriptions reaches 10 new regions

In a bid to attract more creators, Instagram is expanding its Creator Subscriptions program. This program first came in the U.S. with a few selected creators in January of last year. Now, it will be available in ten additional regions.

The expansion will allow creators with over 10,000 followers to offer exclusive content to their paying subscribers within the app. It has a flexible monthly fee ranging from $0.99 to $9.99. So, these creators can grant their fans access to unique and specialized content.

Creators can then provide a range of subscriber-only options including:

Subscriber Posts, Stories, Reels, and Lives: You can create reels, posts, and stories just for your subscribers. Share exclusive content, use interactive story stickers or even go live with your paying subscribers only.

You can create reels, posts, and stories just for your subscribers. Share exclusive content, use interactive story stickers or even go live with your paying subscribers only. Subscriber Highlights: Your newest exclusive stories will automatically be saved to a highlight that is only visible to subscribers so they never miss a story.

Your newest exclusive stories will automatically be saved to a highlight that is only visible to subscribers so they never miss a story. Subscriber Broadcast and Social Channels: You can give your subscribers special access or information in subscriber-only channels.

You can give your subscribers special access or information in subscriber-only channels. Subscriber Badges: You will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages your subscribers send so you can easily identify and prioritize interacting with them.

Instagram offers diverse methods for creators to directly earn revenue from their endeavors. It aims to strengthen its connection with these users significantly. The introduction of Creator Subscriptions has proven to be a valuable incentive for creators, fostering greater alignment with the app.

Instagram has exciting news for eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In the upcoming weeks, they will all gain access to Subscriptions. It allows them to monetize their on-platform efforts and join the ranks of U.S.-based creators already earning money through this feature.

Furthermore, Instagram has released a new 10-page handbook specifically designed for individuals interested in launching IG subscriptions.

